One person dead after snowmobile collision north of Grafton

One person was killed following a snowmobile collision on an unmaintained road in Alnwick/Haldimand Township, north of Grafton.

The adult male was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after 7 a.m.

The Ontario Provincial Police’s technical traffic collision investigators and reconstruction team are investigating the incident.

