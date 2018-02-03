One person dead after snowmobile collision north of Grafton
One person was killed following a snowmobile collision on an unmaintained road in Alnwick/Haldimand Township, north of Grafton.
The adult male was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after 7 a.m.
The Ontario Provincial Police’s technical traffic collision investigators and reconstruction team are investigating the incident.
