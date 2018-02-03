RCMP warn public after string of attempted snowmobile thefts

Headingly RCMP are investigating after three calls regarding snowmobile thefts in the community of La Salle this week.

The first two thefts were unsuccessful, but the third call RCMP responded to involved two missing snowmobiles and a damaged garage door.

All three calls happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The first attempted theft was thwarted when the homeowner heard noises in his garage and went to investigate. He said the suspect ran out of the garage and jumped into a white pickup truck. RCMP said Friday that there were four males in the truck.

The other attempted robbery happened nearby. The homeowner said he noticed his sled trailer lock had been tampered with, but nothing appeared to be stolen.

The RCMP reminds homeowners to lock their garage doors and ensure sleds are secured on a locked trailer or inside a locked storage area.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to contact RCMP or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.