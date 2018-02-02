Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, February 02, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4:15pm:

Although most valley areas will see intermittent rain over the next couple of days, cool air will mix in with moisture coming in from the Pacific to keep snow falling on areas above 900m this weekend, including the mountain passes summits and the local ski resorts.

When an upper ridge gradually builds into our province after the weekend, we will see drier conditions next week.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 0 to 7C

~ Duane/Wesla