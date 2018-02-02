89-year-old woman attacked in her home by man dressed as construction worker, RCMP investigating

North Vancouver RCMP are investigating a troubling attack on a senior.

An 89-year-old woman was home alone in her Lynn Valley apartment when a man knocked on her door and asked to use the washroom.

Police say the man was dressed as a construction worker and was wearing white disposable overalls with a hood.

Once inside, officials say the man exposed his genitals and then assaulted the victim.

There was a short altercation and the man fled the home.

The woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

“Given the serious nature of the crime, both the North Vancouver RCMP Serious Crime and Special Victim Units have put their resources into solving this investigation,” said Const. Brett Cunningham in a release.

With help of an RCMP forensic artist, the victim was able to produce a sketch of the suspect.

The alleged incident took place on Feb. 1.