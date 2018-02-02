Fanshawe College student gives birth hours after writing final exam

A Fanshawe College student gave birth to a baby girl at Woodstock General hospital just hours after completing her final exam.

College officials said Jill Mater wrote her exam Thursday, for the healthcare office assistant program, one of the school’s new MyPath programs at the Woodstock/Oxford regional campus.

Hours later, Emma Mater was born at 7:46 p.m., weighing in at five pounds, 10 ounces and was welcomed by Jill and her husband Andrew.

Fanshawe said Mater entered the program after the recent Siemens Canada plant closure in Tillsonburg left both her and her husband unemployed and looking for options. Pending final grades, she is expected to be a member of the first MyPath graduating class.

“We were truly proud to receive such a joyous announcement with a major connection to our campus,” said student engagement specialist Eric Collins in a statement.

“Rest assured, Emma’s recruitment for fall 2036 is well underway,” joked Collins.