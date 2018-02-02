Plan to build Baie d’Urfé home is raising eyebrows

Churchill Street in Baie d’Urfé could be a sample of what makes the town distinct — the homes are on fairly large lots (minimum size in the town is around 15,000 square feet) and the houses themselves are small — usually one-storey bungalows. So social media began buzzing recently when a listing appeared for a modern, multi-storey house on a corner lot that currently has a simple, single-family house.

The plans call for a six-bedroom, three-bathroom home that would occupy the plot on the corner of Westchester and Churchill. Neighbour Giovanni Farinacci said he supports the project, saying that it would likely raise his property values.

“It looks like a beautiful home. Obviously it’s a big home,” said Farinacci. “How big? Well, we’ll have to see once it’s up.”

On Facebook, some Baie-d’Urfé residents wondered about the price of the new dwelling (the sellers are asking $2.25 million) and the look (they wonder if it fits in with the rest of the neighbourhood). But currently the advertised traits of the home are just proposals. According to Baie-d’Urfé officials, the owners do not have — and have not applied for — a building permit or a demolition permit. This fact was not initially made clear in the real estate listing.

“I’m certain that no demolition permit has been approved for this house, and if a request for a permit has come in I am unaware of it,” said Janet Ryan, a Baie-d’Urfé town councillor who is also the chairperson of the town’s demolition committee.

Global News contacted the owner, Sandra Mateus, about the listing and she changed it to reflect the property’s current permit situation shortly afterward. She said the permit scenario wasn’t initially mentioned due to an oversight by the realtor.

While the proposed construction may have raised some eyebrows, some people in the town believe it’s simply the sort of change the town should have to learn to accept.

“I think change is good and I think change is coming here,” said Linus Weidemann, who lives in the area.