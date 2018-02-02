Oakville man faces 11 counts in child exploitation investigation
OAKVILLE, Ont. – Halton regional police say an Oakville man is facing 11 counts in an internet child exploitation investigation.
Police say 33-year-old Tyler Leach was arrested on Tuesday and was to appear in Milton court on Friday.
Leach is charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and possession of child pornography, four counts of making child pornography, and one count of distribution of child pornography.
READ MORE: Toronto man faces five charges in child porn investigation
Investigators say the offences are alleged to have occurred in Hamilton and Oakville between June 2017 and last month.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact police.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.