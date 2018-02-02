GoFundMe set up for victim of brutal attack at downtown bus shelter

The international student who was viciously attacked in downtown Winnipeg last week is getting some financial assistance.

The attack happened in a bus shelter at Portage Place Jan. 23.

The 17-year-old student, who recently moved here from India and wants to remain anonymous, agreed to allow Ventura – a residential development company – to fundraise on his behalf, with some proceeds going to the Indian Students Association at the University of Manitoba.

“He’s here alone, he’s got very few friends, he’s got no family here. He’s been here a very short amount of time, so we’re going to raise some money to help him out. He’s not from an affluent international family so he needs every bit of help he can get,” Tim Comack, vice president of Ventura Developments said.

The student had been downtown at the Service Canada Office to try to set up his Social Insurance Number so he could work to help pay for school.

The suspect in the attack was arrested a day after it happened.

Comack said the student is still recovering from serious injuries suffered in the assault and won’t be able to work for quite some time.

“He’s pretty badly beaten up and I imagine he’s a little bit scared too. So we want to make him feel a little bit more welcome in Winnipeg, help him out with some money and make his life a little bit easier for the next little while, while he heals up”.

Donations to help him cover costs can be made on the Ventura GoFundMe page.

Comack said a portion of funds raised will be used to help other students in the future.

“Some of this money, we’re going to set up … the Indian Students Association to have some back up funds. When stuff like this happens, or when international students or local students need some help, [they’ll] have a war chest, per se, to reach into.”