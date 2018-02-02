Crime
20-year-old woman robbed Thursday night on Quinpool Road in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police have taken a 20-year-old man in connection with a robbery.

Police have laid robbery charges following an incident Thursday night in Halifax. 

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was walking in the area of 6169 Quinpool Road, when she was approached by a man who said he had a knife and demanded both money and her cell phone.

Police say no knife was seen during the robbery.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area. He was located a short distance away and taken into custody. 

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday. 

