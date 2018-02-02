Water restrictions lifted in Swan River, Man.

Five days after a state of emergency was called in Swan River, residents are being told they no longer need to conserve water.

Town officials said two wells are now operational after crews worked through the night to replace a new pump.

While more repairs still need to be made, the work done means water usage can return to normal.

The town declared a state of emergency Jan. 28 after a “major break in its water pumping and distribution system.”

Water restrictions were put into place, warning that a total loss of water throughout the town was imminent.

Residents were told not to take baths, do laundry or run their dishwashers.

Town officials issued a statement issued Friday morning.

‘It is with great pleasure that we announce that we now have 2 operational wells and we are able to remove the request to restrict and conserve water; people can now resume normal water usage,” the statement read.

– with files from Tamara Forlanski and Jeff Braun