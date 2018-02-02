Missing Bancroft man found dead in woods

OPP say a Bancroft man who went missing on Thursday has been found dead.

Bancroft OPP, the emergency response team and canine unit began searching for the missing man along Glanville Road in Carlow-Mayo Township, about 30 kilometres north east of Bancroft, on Thursday.

Officers, friends and family located the man in a wooded area, police said.

“(They) located the male who had been struck by a large tree,” said OPP Const. Philippe Regamey.

Chipmond Watson, 66, of Bancroft was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were provided.