Take Your Child to the Library Day in Winnipeg Saturday

As part of I Love to Read month in February, there’s a free event for families Saturday at the Winnipeg Public Library.

Winnipeggers will have the chance to celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day.

Winnipeg Public Library will have different crafts on display, story stations, literacy-based games and special events including magic shows and family concerts.

Take Your Child to the Library Day is an annual international event dedicated to encouraging families to visit their local libraries.

Tickets for admission are free and will be handed out on location.

For more information on other locations hosting the event across Winnipeg, you can check the city’s website.