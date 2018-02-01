Okanagan forecast

Thursday, February 01, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

A system pushing inland Thursday night will keep rain and snow in the forecast through Friday.

Although the precipitation will ease slightly on Saturday, additional waves of moisture will make its way into BC on Sunday.

Mountain passes will also see both rain and snow for at least the first half of the weekend with rising freezing levels through the daytime hours.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 0 to 5C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla