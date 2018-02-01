Hamilton police officer charged with assault, harassment
A A
Hamilton police say an 11-year member of the force is facing charges following a domestic assault investigation.
Police said the incident occurred while the officer was off-duty on Monday.
The 34-year-old has been suspended with pay after being charged with assault and criminal harassment.
Police are not naming the officer out of concern it could identify the alleged victim. The accused is expected in court on Feb. 23.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.