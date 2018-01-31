Held up at gunpoint, Okanagan mounties investigate two robberies involving guns

Kelowna RCMP have released surveillance photos of a suspect they believe is responsible for an armed robbery at a Kelowna flower shop.

The robbery happened on Jan. 26 at around 4:30 p.m. at the “Earthly Creations Flowers and Gifts” store.

Owner Marie Shandalla told Global News she was stunned when a man came into her flower shop and pulled out a gun.

“I stood back and just put my hands back and said please go in peace, just walk out of here, take what you want and please just walk out of here,” she said.

The man, described by Shandalla as being in his 30’s, took an undisclosed amount of cash from the till and fled.

RCMP arrived soon after and despite searching the area using a police dog, the suspect was not located.

Police said the suspect wore a light grey hoodie, a scarf covering his lower face, black pants and black shoes. He was approximately 5,’6″ in height, had a slim build and was carrying a black bag.

A few hours later, RCMP in Vernon were called to an attempted armed robbery at a business in the 3100-block of Coldstream Avenue.

Police say the suspect entered an adult store just before 10 p.m. and produced what appeared to be a firearm.

The suspect got away empty-handed after an employee activated the panic alarm.

The suspect in this case was also captured on surveillance camera. He’s described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5′,11” in height. He was wearing a black hat, black sweater with the word Puma on the front, black pants, black and white Adidas shoes. He was carrying a black bag.

RCMP are investigating and comparing some similarities to determine if the two incidents are linked.