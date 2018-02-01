Thursday’s Okanagan forecast
Thursday, February 1, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:
We are about to enter into a much more active weather pattern. Although we will see a brief pause daytime today, a significant system will push inland this afternoon and evening.
A northwesterly flow aloft setting up for the weekend will keep the pattern unsettled with intermittent rain and snow.
Today’s daytime high range: 0 to 4C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
