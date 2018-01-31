Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

We are about to enter into a much more active weather pattern. Rain or snow is possible Wednesday night, and although we will see a brief pause daytime on Thursday, a significant system will push inland Thursday afternoon and evening.

A northwesterly flow aloft setting up for the weekend will keep the pattern unsettled with intermittent rain and snow.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 0 to 4C

~ Duane/Wesla