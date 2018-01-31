New Brunswick couple loses everything in Allardville house fire

A couple has lost all of their belongings after a fire at a home in a community south of Bathurst, N.B.

The fire was first reported at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and destroyed the entire two-storey home in Allardville, N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross says that the couple is now staying with nearby relatives and has received assistance from the aid organization.

The aid includes clothing, food and other basic necessities.