Police stake out Pointe-Claire home after man barricades himself inside

A Pointe-Claire man is in police custody after the SPVM received a call around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning that a man with a history of mental health-related issues was having some sort of crisis in his home near Plaza Pointe-Claire — just west of St-Jean Boulevard, according to a police spokesperson.

Police say a man has barricaded himself inside his home in Pointe-Claire on Eldorado Avenue… @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ixenhHRwjr — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 31, 2018

Police blocked Eldorado Avenue, surrounded the home, communicated with the man throughout the day using a public address system and set up a surveillance van. Police entered the home around 2 p.m., and took the man in a stretcher to an ambulance unharmed, a spokesperson said.

The incident in suburban Pointe-Claire surprised residents.

“I got up to go shop for my groceries,” said Tom Anderson who lives in the area, “and the cops… told me to redirect myself due to some kind of bad activity going on.”