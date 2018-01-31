Regina police release new information in murder investigation with $25,000 reward

The Regina Police Service (RPS) have released new information regarding a 2016 murder investigation that has a reward attached to it.

The murder took place on August 5, 2016 and 27-year-old Edmonton man Abdisalam Dahir Nur was the victim. Investigators believe people outside Regina have direct knowledge of the events leading to Nur’s death.

The Regina Board of Police Commissioners have approved a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible.

At 5:15 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2016 police were dispatched to 2065 McDonald Street, Regina, for reports of shots fired and the discovery of a deceased man.

Police eventually learned that man was Nur and that he had recently moved to Regina from Edmonton, where he was involved in a violent drug network.

He was also known by the names “Dame” and “Damien”.

At the time of the initial investigation, witnesses described seeing two unknown males fleeing from the back of the house, driving away in a red Jeep or SUV, possibly with Alberta license plates.

Investigators now believe that vehicle was a red Jeep Patriot or Jeep Liberty. They also have reason to believe it has since been painted black.

Police say the investigators have exhausted all avenues in the investigation, but believe there are individuals who have information about the events leading up to and including Nur’s death. This is why the Regina Board of Police Commissioners authorized the $25,000 reward.

Anyone who has information that could assist in the investigation into the murder of Abdisalam Dahir NUR is asked to contact the Regina Police Service Major Crimes Unit, by calling 306-777-6500. People can also make contact through other police stations or by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The reward offer expires December 31, 2018.