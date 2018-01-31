Flooded St. Norbert grocery store closes its doors

The future of a south Winnipeg grocery store is uncertain after a water main break forced it to close its doors.

On Jan. 15 The Marketplace on Pembina Highway in St. Norbert was flooded. Staff said the store was left with severe water damage.

The location has been closed since. A manager told Global News the company is trying to find out if it is viable to reopen the location at all.

The store posted on Facebook the latest on Tuesday evening and the response from the community has overwhelmed staff.

“Seeing the comments on Facebook, it is quite an outpouring,” Ward Bruner, the location’s manager said. “We do appreciate everyone’s business and encourage them to visit other Co-op locations.”

He said the store plans to post updates on social media. The Marketplace is operated by Federated Co-operatives Limited.