Dramatic police takedown at Kelowna apartment complex

It was an intense evening for at least one Kelowna resident after witnessing a police takedown in his apartment building Tuesday night.

Tyson Szabo witnessed a police raid just a few doors down from his unit and caught it on video.

Szabo said several officers showed up with guns drawn and broke down his neighbour’s door.

He said he overheard one officer say they were looking for a man who was seen with a sawed-off shotgun.

“I heard a loud bang, I poked my head out and there was police in full riot gear and they had two people on the floor and I caught it on camera. It was quite intense.”

Szabo said the apartment complex has seen its fair share of problems lately.

“We’ve had a lot of drug addicts, strangers walking into the building, people sleeping in the stairway — stuff like that.”

Szabo said the incident has left him shaken.

“It’s uneasy knowing that people like that are living that close to me that have guns. A guy could have come out swinging, shooting, who knows.”

RCMP said they recovered a shotgun from the apartment and have taken a man and woman in to custody.