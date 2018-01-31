Canada
January 31, 2018 2:59 pm

Brampton man dead in industrial accident in Vaughan: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

York regional police say officers responded to a report that a man had been run over by a transport truck at a business in Vaughan Monday afternoon.

File / Global News
A A

VAUGHAN, Ont. – Police north of Toronto say they are looking for witnesses after a 52-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident earlier in the week.

York regional police say officers responded to a report that a man had been run over by a transport truck at a business in Vaughan, Ont., Monday afternoon.

They say the man from Brampton, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived.

Police say the driver of the truck  — identified as a 48-year-old man from Richmond Hill, Ont. — was not injured.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brampton
Industrial Accident
Vaughan
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News