Brampton man dead in industrial accident in Vaughan: police

VAUGHAN, Ont. – Police north of Toronto say they are looking for witnesses after a 52-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident earlier in the week.

York regional police say officers responded to a report that a man had been run over by a transport truck at a business in Vaughan, Ont., Monday afternoon.

They say the man from Brampton, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived.

Police say the driver of the truck — identified as a 48-year-old man from Richmond Hill, Ont. — was not injured.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified.