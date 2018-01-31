Super Moon
Super blue blood moon Okanagan pics

It’s an event that hasn’t occurred in 35 years and it wasn’t missed by a number of Okanagan residents had their cameras ready for last night’s rare lunar show.

It was the first “super blue blood moon’ since 1982.

The second full moon in a calendar month is known as a blue moon while a supermoon occurs when a moon is full when it’s at or near its closest point to Earth, also known as perigee.

Wednesday’s event also included a total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon.
