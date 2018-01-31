Crime
January 31, 2018 1:14 pm

Regina man charged with uttering threats in Tuesday stand-off

By Staff Global News

A 32-year-old man has been charged with uttering threats.

A Regina man has been charged with uttering threats after police responded to a firearm incident Tuesday night.

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Ottawa Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. for a report of a weapons offence involving a firearm. Police were told a man was pointing something he claimed was a firearm, concealed by a blanket, at a woman.

When police arrived, everyone exited the residence except for the man. He came outside at approximately 3:20 a.m. and he was detained. Police searched the residence, but a firearm was not located.

Jessie Thomas Stanley Ray, age 32, of Regina has been charged with uttering threats.

Ray is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

