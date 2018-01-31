Waterloo Police seeking driver after weapons found in wreckage of crash
Waterloo Regional Police have recovered several weapons and other items following reports of an erratic driver.
Early Tuesday morning, officers attempted to stop a 2009 grey Acura on Weber Street East in Kitchener as it fled from police. Police received several reports of the driver’s erratic behaviour from around the city.
A short time after police tried to stop the driver, the vehicle crashed on the front lawn of a residence on Stirling Avenue.
The male who was allegedly behind the wheel fled the scene and is being described as a bald white man about 5 foot 9 inches, 200 pounds, and believed to be around 33 years old.
Officers searched the vehicle at the scene of the crash and found a pellet gun, a sawed off semi-automatic shotgun, a balaclava, and a bulletproof vest with the word “POLICE” written across the front. Police say these items are commonly used to commit break ins.
The investigation is ongoing and the Waterloo Regional Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.
