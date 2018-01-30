Vernon man missing for almost a week

RCMP in the north Okanagan are hoping the public can help track down a missing man.

Robert Kalinouski, 43, was last seen on Jan.24.

Police said they have followed up on several leads and possible sightings but so far Kalinouski has not been located.

Kalinouski is 5 ft 11 and weighs 163 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.