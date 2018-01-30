Smoking at KGH never a good idea
Kelowna fire fighters were called to KGH early Monday evening to deal with a complaint of smoke.
Crews detected a smell of light smoke coming from the first floor.
They determined it was coming from the bottom of an exterior wall near the front of the hospital.
Damage to the building was minor.
Officials say the cause of the incident was due a discarded cigarette.
No patients or staff were affected by the incident.
