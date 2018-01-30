Crash in east London claims life of elderly pedestrian

An elderly pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on Oxford Street in front of Fanshawe College Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 10 p.m., and a 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries the following day.

Oxford Street between Highbury Avenue and Second Street was closed by London police for roughly 2.5 hours Sunday evening.

Their investigation has been turned over to the London Police Traffic Management Unit, and anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The woman’s identity is not being released until her next of kin are notified.