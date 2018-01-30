Crime
January 30, 2018

OPP arrest suspect in Bridgenorth home invasion

Peterborough County OPP have arrested suspect in connection with a Bridgenorth home invasion.

Peterborough County OPP have made an arrest in connection with a recent home invasion in Bridgenorth.

On Jan. 23 around 6 p.m., police received a call about a robbery at a Garthorne Avenue home in the village of Bridgenorth, just north of Peterborough.

Police say a lone man wearing a disguise broke into the home and confronted a resident and demanded to know where they kept their gun. As the suspect searched the home, the victim fled and called police from a neighbour’s home.

A police search of the area failed to locate the suspect but an arrest warrant was issued the next day for Bradley Wood, 29, of Peterborough.

OPP say on Monday around 4 p.m., police located and arrested Wood without incident.

Wood is charged with break and enter with intent to steal a firearm, two counts of assault with a weapon, committing an indictable offence while wearing a disguise, theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on Jan. 31.

