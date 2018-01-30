Londoners pay tribute to victims of Quebec City mosque attack

Dozens of Londoners didn’t let the snow and cold weather stop them from paying tribute to the victims of the Quebec City mosque attack Monday night.

More than 50 people attended the vigil on the steps of city hall for a moment of silence and to hear members of the Muslim community speak.

It marked the one-year anniversary of an attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, where six men were killed and 19 others were injured.

Selma Tobah spoke during the service and told 980 CFPL that conversations about Islamaphobia in Canada need to continue.

“I think Canada has done a lot for so many people, and we are a multicultural country but there is a lot of hate still,” Tobah said.

“Being a visibly Muslim woman it’s a very difficult thing to shake off and forget, just walking around in your daily life it’s hard to shake the feeling, who else hates because of the way I look, or because of the way that I pray.”

The flag at city hall also flew at half-mast Monday and a committee room was a devoted memorial space during the afternoon.