City plans plenty of public input before casino goes ahead in London

Londoners will have plenty of opportunities to weigh in on a potential casino coming to the forest city.

City politicians say they want to have an extensive public participation process before approving a possible casino at Western Fair.

Councillors voted in favour of a plan to talk to Londoners, current gamblers and agencies that deal with problem gambling.

READ MORE: Committee backs hotel tax in London, questions how money will be spent

Ward 11 Coun. Stephen Turner says it’s important they look into the potential impact a casino could have on the community.

“We need to do some explicit explorations with the Canadian Association for Addictions and Mental Health, to understand what their concerns, or what their opinions are on potential impacts in our community,” Turner said.

READ MORE: Third suspect in 2015 homicide outside English Street home arrested in Windsor

Gateway Casinos says it wants to spend $140 million to build a casino with a gaming floor, a hotel and four restaurants.

It’s expected the public participation process will begin in March.