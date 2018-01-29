Okanagan forecast

Monday, January 29, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4:15m:

Drier days are ahead on Tuesday and Wednesday with only a slim chance of showers, and the sun will also try and make an appearance between weather systems.

However another low pushing inland on Thursday will bring increasing cloud with the threat of rain or snow by Thursday night.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 2 to 6C

~ Duane/Wesla