Kelowna RCMP investigating string of thefts

Police in Kelowna are investigating a string of thefts from vehicles, particularly in secured parkades.

On Jan. 13, Kelowna RCMP received a report that items had been stolen from a number of vehicles after the suspects gained entry to a parkade on Chapman Place.

“The building was equipped with a video surveillance system and therefore RCMP members were able to view video footage of a male and female committing the crime,” Const. Lesley Smith said in a news release.

“Kelowna RCMP were able to capture an image of just the male suspect and are now posting his photo in hopes that someone will be able to identify this individual in order to further our investigation.”

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the man or with any information to contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.