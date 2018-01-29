Calgary officer charged in connection with Halifax assault
A A
Police in Halifax have charged a Calgary police officer in connection with an off-duty incident in the Maritime city.
Calgary police said in a statement on Monday the officer was arrested on Jan. 19 in connection with an altercation on Nov. 12, 2017.
Const. Bryan Morton is charged with one count of common assault.
The Calgary Police Service said Monday that Morton was relieved of duty without pay in relation to an unrelated matter at the time of the incident.
They say his employment status remains “unchanged.”
No further information will be released to the public as the matter is still being investigated by the Halifax Regional Police Service.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.