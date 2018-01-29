Calgary officer charged in connection with Halifax assault

Police in Halifax have charged a Calgary police officer in connection with an off-duty incident in the Maritime city.

Calgary police said in a statement on Monday the officer was arrested on Jan. 19 in connection with an altercation on Nov. 12, 2017.

Const. Bryan Morton is charged with one count of common assault.

The Calgary Police Service said Monday that Morton was relieved of duty without pay in relation to an unrelated matter at the time of the incident.

They say his employment status remains “unchanged.”

No further information will be released to the public as the matter is still being investigated by the Halifax Regional Police Service.