January 29, 2018 6:07 pm
Updated: January 29, 2018 7:04 pm

Feb. 3 – Dr. Barry Lyka

Dr. Barry Lycka will join Daryl Hooke on Talk to the Experts this weekend.

Losing weight is the most common New Year’s resolution but what happens when diet and exercise aren’t enough?

This week on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined by Dr. Barry Lycka and Susan Krug, medical aesthetics specialist, to discuss how to turn that resolution into reality with CoolSculpting. No surgery, no anesthesia, and no invasive techniques.

That’s Feb. 3 at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.

