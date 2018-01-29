Woman escapes hostage incident in Brandon, Man.

A nearly 12-hour police standoff in Brandon, MB, ended safety around midnight Monday.

Police in the Westman city got a call around 11:50 a.m Sunday from a woman saying she was taken hostage by two men who were armed with a shotgun. She said she was being burned with a cigarette while held captive.

A spokesperson for the service said the woman went to the apartment in the 400 block of Park Street then around 6 a.m. she tried to leave.

“When she attempted to leave she was prevented by doing this by a man with a shotgun threatening her,” Sgt. Dave Andrew, with the Brandon Police Service, said.

Police said the woman had managed to escape the apartment with the help of her relatives who went looking for her. She then called police. The woman did not require medical attention.

The two suspects surrendered several hours after officers surrounded the building. The first man walked out around 10 p.m. with the other man leaving around midnight. The building had to be evacuated for several hours for safety during the standoff.

Investigators found a 12-gauge pump action pistol grip shotgun, ammunition and a military style flak jacket inside the building.

A 22-year-old Brandon man is charged with:

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Threatening to cause death or injury X 2

Assault with a weapon

Assault cause bodily harm

Forcible confinement

Careless use of firearm/ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

A 45-year-old Brandon man was charged with:

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Assault with a weapon

Careless use of a firearm/ammunition

Unsafe storage of a firearm/ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Investigators are still looking into the case but said no further arrests are expected.