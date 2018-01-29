2 suspects in custody after Oxford OPP stop stolen car near Woodstock

Oxford County OPP say they’ve taken two people into custody in connection with an incident along Highway 2.
Officials say officers recovered a stolen vehicle along Highway 2 at Subway Line Monday morning.
READ MORE: One person charged following collision with Woodstock police officer’s cruiser
Const. Stacey Culbert tells 980 CFPL the incident is ongoing and officers have blocked off the area of Oxford Road 29 and Gobles Road near Drumbo.
Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area and follow road closure instructions.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.