2 suspects in custody after Oxford OPP stop stolen car near Woodstock

Oxford County OPP say they’ve taken two people into custody in connection with an incident along Highway 2.

Officials say officers recovered a stolen vehicle along Highway 2 at Subway Line Monday morning.

Const. Stacey Culbert tells 980 CFPL the incident is ongoing and officers have blocked off the area of Oxford Road 29 and Gobles Road near Drumbo.

Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area and follow road closure instructions.