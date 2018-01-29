GE Peterborough retirees say province broke promise to fund independent occupational disease assessments

Retirees at General Electric Peterborough claim the province is now refusing to fund occupational health clinics to obtain independent assessments for work-related illnesses and instead will solely rely those from the WSIB.

The GE Retirees Occupational Health Advisory Committee (OHAC) met with Peterborough MPP Jeff Leal on Friday and said they walked away disappointed with news from Labour Minister Kevin Flynn.

“The minister is just playing with workers’ and their families’ lives,” stated Sue James, chairperson of the GE OHAC.

In September the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) announced it would re-examine more than 250 occupational health claims filed since 2004 which were previously denied. An additional 30 claims previously denied were approved for review in December. The WSIB is an independent agency of the Ministry of Labour.

The province was also using Occupational Health Clinics for Ontario Workers (OHCOW) to expedite the backlog of claims.

For decades, GE workers claimed they were exposed to toxic chemicals, a claim bolstered by an extensive independent study by health researchers Bob and Dale DeMatteo in Feb. 2017 which determined workers from 1945 to 2000 were exposed to more than 3,000 toxic chemicals.

But James says they recently learned in government correspondence that all GE claims are no longer to be assessed by OHCOW but will be sent to the WSIB directly without an independent assessment.

GE retirees for years have argued the WSIB review process is flawed and often biased in their rulings.

James calls it a major setback for GE workers who will now have to rely on the WSIB staff to build a case for their claims.

“Minister Flynn has broken a major promise to ensure that OHCOW was adequately funded to assist workers,” said James.

“Last January the minister said the WSIB is broken and could not be relied upon to provide fair assessments. He told us that he would find another way to deal with these claims fairly and expeditiously. But today he told us it was working well. So what has changed?” asked James.

Flynn has yet to respond to the claims from the GE Retirees OHAC.

Marilyn Harding is a GE retiree who is battling breast and bladder cancers. Her husband, Gerry, also worked at GE and died of pancreatic cancer in 2010. Their compensation claims have been denied by the WSIB.

“So, now we are left to rely upon the very same system that was the problem to begin with,” said Harding.

James says close to 75 per cent of GE occupational disease claims have been denied by the WSIB over a period of 15 years and says the latest move is a repeat of 2004 when OHCOW funding was denied.

“Now we are seeing the government doing the same thing by refusing to fund the clinic to provide this necessary independent work,” said James. “The Ministry of Labour continues to play games with the lives of GE workers.”

James notes the province has rejected three of four budget proposals by OHCOW with one still under consideration.

“The ministry already ordered OHCOW to send its 77 new patient cases directly to the WSIB for assessment, a sign that it has no intention of allowing a role for OHCOW,” said James.

The GE Peterborough plant’s motors division is slated to close next fall after more than 125 years, putting more than 350 people out of work. A team of 50 engineers is expected to remain at the site.