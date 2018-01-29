London recognizes 1st anniversary of deadly mosque shooting in Quebec City

It was one year ago that a gunman opened fire on a mosque in Quebec City, killing six and wounding 19 others.

On Monday, London and cities across the country, are showing their support to the Muslim community.

In Quebec City, a vigil will be held steps from the Islamic Cultural Centre Monday night, scene of last year’s attack.

Locally, a memorial will be held in a committee room at city hall from noon to 7 p.m.

Last night, the London Muslim Mosque hosted a viewing of Your Last Walk In The Mosque, a documentary about the attack and its aftermath.

Imam Abd Alfatah Twakkal says it’s important to have these conversations to help better understand people who come from different cultural backgrounds.

“Most of the people who have feelings of hatred or fear against Islam or Muslim, don’t know it. They don’t know Islam, they don’t know Muslims,” Twakkal said.

“So a lot of this has to do with fighting ignorance, a lot of this has to do with educating people about who we are.”

He believes most Londoners are accepting of other people’s cultures, but there’s still a small number who remain ignorant.

“We need to have this conversation at a public level in order to be able to stop it, in order to be able to take the necessary steps so that this doesn’t happen, not only to the Muslim community, but to any other community in general,” Twakkal said.

City council will allow a local chapter of the National Council of Canadian Muslims to use city hall space today and will lower the city flag to half-mast.