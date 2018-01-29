Special weather statement issued for Toronto due to snow for evening commute

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto due to snowfall beginning Monday afternoon and ending later this evening.

The weather services says a cold front is expected to move slowly across Southern Ontario today bringing with it about five to 10 centimetres of snow.

The City of Toronto has also issued an extreme cold weather alert as the temperature is expected to drop to -11C overnight.

Environment Canada says some areas south of Toronto will receive more snow accumulation.

The system will begin this afternoon over portions of the Golden Horseshoe and continue this evening before tapering off later tonight.

Motorists are being advised to drive with caution for the Monday evening commute.

Snow moving in from west to east late this morning and tapering off by early Tuesday. This afternoons drive will be slow. pic.twitter.com/6K80PYm9j8 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 29, 2018