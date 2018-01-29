Snowy start to the week for the London area

Following a relatively mild weekend it looks like snow will usher in the workweek in the London area.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County.

Officials say we could be in for between 10 and 12 centimetres throughout the day, starting this morning and tapering off this evening.

Environment Canada meteorologist Arnold Ashton tells 980 CFPL the weather system will intensify throughout the day.

“It may not be really heavy, but I think it’ll come down pretty decently at times, it won’t be particularly nasty in the sense that we’re not expecting strong winds or blowing snow or anything like that,” said Ashton.

“It’s just sort of steady snow that will be coming down and accumulating and making it a little bit tricky for the late afternoon commute home, too.”

Ashton says flurries are in the forecast almost every day this week for the London area, although major accumulation is not anticipated.