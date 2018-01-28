Lightning finish three straight games on the road with loss in Windsor
The Windsor Express knocked off the London Lightning 107-96 on Sunday afternoon in Windsor.
The loss was London’s second straight after having their double-digit winning streak stopped in Halifax a week ago.
The Lightning trailed by 11 points in the first half and found themselves down 10 at halftime.
Joel Friesen-Latty scored 19 points for London, but the Lightning struggled to keep pace with the long-range shooting from the Express.
Kyle Johnson and Julian Boyd both returned to the Lightning lineup from injury.
London will host Windsor on Thurs., Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.
