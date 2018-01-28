LONDON LIGHTNING | 980 CFPL

January 28, 2018

Lightning finish three straight games on the road with loss in Windsor


The Windsor Express knocked off the London Lightning 107-96 on Sunday afternoon in Windsor.

The loss was London’s second straight after having their double-digit winning streak stopped in Halifax a week ago.

The Lightning trailed by 11 points in the first half and found themselves down 10 at halftime.

Joel Friesen-Latty scored 19 points for London, but the Lightning struggled to keep pace with the long-range shooting from the Express.

Kyle Johnson and Julian Boyd both returned to the Lightning lineup from injury.

London will host Windsor on Thurs., Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

