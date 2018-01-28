Fire
Nova Scotia RCMP say fatal Mill Village fire no longer suspicious

By The Canadian Press
RCMP say a fatal house fire in a southern Nova Scotia community has been deemed not suspicious.

Police say they responded to a house fire in Mill Village, N.S., on Friday morning at the request of a local fire department.

They say upon arrival, officers were told the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators say human remains were found at the scene.

Police initially called the fire “suspicious,” but amended that description on Sunday.

They say an investigation has since determined the fire was not suspicious.

No further details about the victim were released.

