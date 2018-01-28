Snowfall warnings for the Okanagan, Shuswap, Nicola
Environment Canada has extended snowfall warnings to include the Okanagan Valley.
Snowfall warnings are in effect for both the central Okanagan and the north Okanagan.
Between 15 top 25 centimetres is expected by Monday.
The Shuswap could see as much as 30 centimetres.
A Pacific frontal system is moving across the BC interior producing the heavy snowfall.
The southwesterly flow is favourable for generating heavy snow over Coquihalla summit and Allison Pass, where 30 to 50 cm of snow is possible by Monday.
There is also a risk of freezing rain over this route Sunday night.
Up to 35 centimetres of snow is possible for both the Rogers Pass and the Kootenay Pass.
