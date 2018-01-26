Canada
January 26, 2018 10:29 pm

Mill Village house fire deemed ‘suspicious’ after discovery of human remains: RCMP

By Online journalist  Global News

A deadly house fire in the community of Mill Village, N.S. on Friday is being treated as “suspicious” by investigators, according to Queens District RCMP.

Police officers were called to the blaze by the local fire department shortly before noon, the RCMP said in a news release Friday night.

According to police, firefighters told them the house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived and an investigation has since turned up human remains.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Queens District RCMP detachment at 902-354-5721. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or contacting them online.

