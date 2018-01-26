Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday January 26, 2018

Weather forecast update at 6pm:

Rain and snow will move in this weekend in multiple waves. The first wave will be mostly snow for the Central and Northern parts of the valleys, but some of the Southern areas will likely see the snow change to rain on Saturday.

As freezing levels gradually creep up, the precipitation will transition from snow to rain through the weekend and Monday before the precip tapers off by Tuesday.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 0 to 5C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong