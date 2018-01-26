Kelowna mayor delivers state of the city address

A survey of Kelowna residents found that in 2017, for the first time ever, social problems topped transportation as their biggest concern.

It’s just one of the challenges city council is facing that mayor Colin Basran discussed in his state of the city address on Friday.

“But it’s just so complex,” Basran said. “Social issues involve mental health, addiction, homelessness, cost of housing. It’s very complex, so we as a city are trying to do what we can, but we need help from the community





at large as well as higher levels of government.”

WATCH: Some neighbouring businesses want Kelowna’s largest temporary homeless shelter moved

Transportation did rate second as Kelowna residents top concerns, and 2018 is the year that the city will develop a new transportation master plan.

“We are trying to encourage people to live in our urban centres where it might be easier to get around without a car, or consider alternate modes of transportation whenever possible,” Basran said.

After a massive fire on Truswell Road in July, the firefighters union called on the city to hire more emergency crews.

A 3.6 per cent increase in the city’s budget is allowing for just that.

WATCH: Kelowna firefighters association pushes for more hires: ‘Our resources were stretched thin’

“A lot of that increase is centred around public safety,” Basran said. “We are hiring a number of new firefighters and converting an existing paid on call fire hall to a full time professional fire hall. We are buying a new truck

and equipment for that fire hall. We are also hiring four new police officers, as social issues are a huge concern.”

The mayor and council will find out even more about how residents feel about the job they are doing this fall.

Kelowna’s next civic election is Oct. 20.