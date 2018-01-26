Canada
January 26, 2018 10:01 am

Nova Scotia Tories, former leader need to come clean around dismissal: PR expert

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE - Jamie Baillie has not spoken publicly since being asked to resign as Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader amid an allegation of sexual harassment.

Andrew Vaughan/ The Canadian Press
A public relations specialist says too much has been left unsaid about the resignation of former Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie over sexual harassment allegations.

Barbara Emodi, who teaches crisis communications at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax, says either Baillie or the party have to come forward and clear the air about what happened because the public wants to know.

Emodi says it would be the best thing for the party’s image to do something quickly because it’s an issue that can’t be left hanging during a leadership campaign.

She says Baillie has had a public image as being ethical and needs to come forward with some clarity for the sake of his own reputation.

Emodi, who also formerly served as the communications manager for the provincial NDP caucus, says the only way to address what happened is to “get all of it out,” adding that speculation is often worse than reality.

Baillie was forced to quit on Wednesday after an investigation found he acted inappropriately and breached the legislature’s policy on workplace harassment.

