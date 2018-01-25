Okanagan forecast

Thursday, January 25, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5pm:

Sunny breaks will continue Friday with just a slim chance of isolated precip, but a string of weather systems will push onshore and into our region this weekend.

Once again we will likely see mixed precipitation in the Southern Interior on Saturday and Sunday as temperatures will hover on both sides of freezing.

Freezing levels are expected to rise close to 1500m by Monday, with rain expected across most populated areas after the weekend.

Friday’s daytime high range: 0 to 5C

~ Duane/Wesla